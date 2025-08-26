Police Officers Briefed On Punjab Govt's E-procurement System
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A special training session on the Punjab government’s newly introduced e-procurement system and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Tuesday.
Managing Director, PPRA, Sahibzadi Wasimah Umer, conducted the session and gave a detailed briefing to senior police officers, including unit heads and deputy inspectors general (DIGs), on the key features, usage and regulatory framework of the e-procurement system.
Addressing the participants, the MD PPRA said that under the Punjab government’s digital procurement initiative, all government departments have transitioned to an online procurement platform.
She said the system enables departments to manage the entire procurement process from bidding to evaluation and ordering in accordance with PPRA regulations, ensuring transparency and efficiency.
Wasimah highlighted that developed nations have long adopted online procurement systems, which help reduce costs, improve transparency, and save time. The new system, she said, would enable public institutions to procure quality goods at competitive prices.
During the session, senior officers raised queries regarding the system’s features and implementation procedures, which were addressed by the MD.
