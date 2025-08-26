Open Menu

Police Officers Briefed On Punjab Govt's E-procurement System

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Police officers briefed on Punjab govt's e-procurement system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) A special training session on the Punjab government’s newly introduced e-procurement system and the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules was held at the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Tuesday.

Managing Director, PPRA, Sahibzadi Wasimah Umer, conducted the session and gave a detailed briefing to senior police officers, including unit heads and deputy inspectors general (DIGs), on the key features, usage and regulatory framework of the e-procurement system.

Addressing the participants, the MD PPRA said that under the Punjab government’s digital procurement initiative, all government departments have transitioned to an online procurement platform.

She said the system enables departments to manage the entire procurement process from bidding to evaluation and ordering in accordance with PPRA regulations, ensuring transparency and efficiency.

Wasimah highlighted that developed nations have long adopted online procurement systems, which help reduce costs, improve transparency, and save time. The new system, she said, would enable public institutions to procure quality goods at competitive prices.

During the session, senior officers raised queries regarding the system’s features and implementation procedures, which were addressed by the MD.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

13 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan