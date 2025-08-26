Govt mobilizes all resources for flood relief: Bilal Kayani

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani said on Tuesday that the government is utilizing all available resources for relief efforts of flood-affected areas.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that all relevant departments are actively working to deal with the flood situation and extend full support to the affected families.

He said that the Federal government is fully committed to the rehabilitation of flood-affected areas and all resources have been mobilized for relief efforts.

Answering a question, he said that Pakistan is among the countries most affected by climate change.

Kayani stressed the need for political unity in addressing national challenges such as climate change, floods, and terrorism.

Responding to a question regarding Indus Water Treaty, he said Pakistan will not accept any act of unilateral suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

He said that Pakistan has already made it clear that while it has the capability to defend itself, the country desires peace.

Pakistan will not allow India to use water as a weapon, he added.