Pakistan Dental Association announces new office bearers for Sanghar

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Dental Association has announced the new office-bearers for District Sanghar.

According to the announcement, Dr. Sadiq Ali Baloch has been elected as President, Dr. Sanjesh Kumar as Vice President, Dr. Mol Chand as General Secretary, Dr. Talha as Treasurer, Dr. Hira Yousuf as Joint Secretary, and Dr.

Aman Hingoro as Information Secretary.

After being elected as District President, Dr. Sadiq Ali Baloch expressed his gratitude to the Central President of the Pakistan Dental Association, Dr. Khursheed Ahmed, and the Sindh President, Dr. Abdul Qadir Dil, for reposing trust in him.

He vowed to make every possible effort for the legitimate rights of doctors and to further strengthen and activate the association.