Pakistan Dental Association Announces New Office Bearers For Sanghar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 10:30 PM
SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Dental Association has announced the new office-bearers for District Sanghar.
According to the announcement, Dr. Sadiq Ali Baloch has been elected as President, Dr. Sanjesh Kumar as Vice President, Dr. Mol Chand as General Secretary, Dr. Talha as Treasurer, Dr. Hira Yousuf as Joint Secretary, and Dr.
Aman Hingoro as Information Secretary.
After being elected as District President, Dr. Sadiq Ali Baloch expressed his gratitude to the Central President of the Pakistan Dental Association, Dr. Khursheed Ahmed, and the Sindh President, Dr. Abdul Qadir Dil, for reposing trust in him.
He vowed to make every possible effort for the legitimate rights of doctors and to further strengthen and activate the association.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bilawal distributes house ownership documents among flood-affected families5 minutes ago
-
Karachi embraces the month of Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) with religious reverence5 minutes ago
-
Two killed, seven injured in two different incidents in Jand5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Dental Association announces new office bearers for Sanghar5 minutes ago
-
Hope on the Horizon: Experts unite to boost livestock sector resilience15 minutes ago
-
Govt mobilizes all resources for flood relief: Bilal Kayani25 minutes ago
-
HWSC's officers form action committee to pursue bottlenecks25 minutes ago
-
PM directs intensifying rescue, evacuation operations in flood-hit districts25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Qatar discuss energy cooperation25 minutes ago
-
Rana asks PTI to adopt democratic way for resolving political issues25 minutes ago
-
ACS South Punjab visits Sutlej River to monitor flood situation35 minutes ago
-
Police officers briefed on Punjab govt's e-procurement system35 minutes ago