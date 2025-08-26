Open Menu

Pakistan Dental Association Announces New Office Bearers For Sanghar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 10:30 PM

Pakistan Dental Association announces new office bearers for Sanghar

SANGHAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Dental Association has announced the new office-bearers for District Sanghar.

According to the announcement, Dr. Sadiq Ali Baloch has been elected as President, Dr. Sanjesh Kumar as Vice President, Dr. Mol Chand as General Secretary, Dr. Talha as Treasurer, Dr. Hira Yousuf as Joint Secretary, and Dr.

Aman Hingoro as Information Secretary.

After being elected as District President, Dr. Sadiq Ali Baloch expressed his gratitude to the Central President of the Pakistan Dental Association, Dr. Khursheed Ahmed, and the Sindh President, Dr. Abdul Qadir Dil, for reposing trust in him.

He vowed to make every possible effort for the legitimate rights of doctors and to further strengthen and activate the association.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan