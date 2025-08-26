Karachi embraces the month of Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH) with religious reverence

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) With the advent of the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awwal- a month of Hijra Calendar associated with birth of the Final Prophet of islam Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)- a religious reverence and fervor took over Karachi, like other parts of the country.

The year 1447 A.H is being marked as the 1500th birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (Salallahu Allaih wasalam), and owing to its spiritual, historical, and national significance the observance would be commemorated through the Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him) from 1st to 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal across Pakistan.

Besides the Sindh Governor and CM Houses and other government and corporate buildings, Masajid, homes and localities, streets and markets have been illuminated in celebration of the emergence of the final Prophet of Allah Almighty Muhammad (PBUH) on the earth as “Rahmatul-lil-Alameen” - a mercy for all worlds.

The Sindh Governor’s House on the directives of Governor Kamran Khan Tessori, is celebrating the Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen with congregations of Hamd, Naat, and Qawwali from 1st to 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal. Eminent scholars are shedding light on the life of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Mohammed (PBUH) in the gatherings.

A magnificent stage is prepared at the Governor’s House and the building is illuminated with silver papers and lights.

From downtown Saddar to Liyari, Liaqatabad, Nazimabad, FB Area, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulstan-e-Johar, Malir, Shah Faisal, Korangi, Clifton, Kiamari and other areas across the metropolis are being decorated with green buntings, lights, and decorative displays in arrival of Eid Milad-un-Nabi to be observed on Saturday, 12 Rabi ul Awwal 1447, falling on September 6, 2025.

Communities across Karachi are organizing naat gatherings, Qirat competitions, and Seerat conferences to honour the life, teachings, and unmatched character of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), whose universal message of peace, justice, and compassion continues to enlighten humankind around the globe.

To commemorate the life and sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), the Sindh Government, Federal organizations and private sector as well as educational institutions and religious, social and trade organizations have planned a variety of events during the Ashra Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alameen (Peace Be Upon Him).

Special events will include Seerat Conferences, Seminars, Naat and Qirat competitions at educational institutions and community centers, Milad processions, and public illumination drives.

The civic amenities are taking measures to ensure cleanliness, water and power supply at this revered occasion and particularly on the routes of Milad Processions.

The Sindh Police and other law enforcement agencies have constituted their contingency plans with deployment of additional contingents, reinforced snap checking and other measures.