ACS South Punjab visits Sutlej River to monitor flood situation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani visited the Sutlej River to assess the flood threat.

He inspected a camp established by the Irrigation Department at the Empress Bund and reviewed preparations for flood response. He was accompanied by Special Secretary Irrigation Ijaz Khalique Razaqi, and Deputy Secretary Mohsin Nazir.

Speaking with local residents, Rabbani emphasized that all district administrations are on standby to handle any potential flooding. Evacuations of people and livestock from vulnerable low-lying areas are already underway as a precaution against the Sutlej’s rising waters. He projected that the floodwater, currently passing through Head Ganda Singh, is expected to reach South Punjab within the next three to four days.

Rabbani provided a situational update, noting that the current flow in the Sutlej is about 35,000 cusecs, classifying it as a “low-level flood.

” He reassured the public that the flood situation in the Indus River is fully under control and that comprehensive preparations are in place to manage any potential flooding in the Chenab River. He instructed Irrigation Department officers to maintain full coordination with all district administrations and to ensure continuous updates.

In a briefing, Irrigation Department officials reported that all flood embankments in the region are being monitored constantly. They confirmed that flood defenses at the Empress Bund are fully prepared, with staff deployed for night watch duties. Emergency machinery and lighting have also been positioned at flood camps to handle any nighttime contingencies.