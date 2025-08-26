ACS South Punjab Visits Sutlej River To Monitor Flood Situation
Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2025 | 10:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of South Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani visited the Sutlej River to assess the flood threat.
He inspected a camp established by the Irrigation Department at the Empress Bund and reviewed preparations for flood response. He was accompanied by Special Secretary Irrigation Ijaz Khalique Razaqi, and Deputy Secretary Mohsin Nazir.
Speaking with local residents, Rabbani emphasized that all district administrations are on standby to handle any potential flooding. Evacuations of people and livestock from vulnerable low-lying areas are already underway as a precaution against the Sutlej’s rising waters. He projected that the floodwater, currently passing through Head Ganda Singh, is expected to reach South Punjab within the next three to four days.
Rabbani provided a situational update, noting that the current flow in the Sutlej is about 35,000 cusecs, classifying it as a “low-level flood.
” He reassured the public that the flood situation in the Indus River is fully under control and that comprehensive preparations are in place to manage any potential flooding in the Chenab River. He instructed Irrigation Department officers to maintain full coordination with all district administrations and to ensure continuous updates.
In a briefing, Irrigation Department officials reported that all flood embankments in the region are being monitored constantly. They confirmed that flood defenses at the Empress Bund are fully prepared, with staff deployed for night watch duties. Emergency machinery and lighting have also been positioned at flood camps to handle any nighttime contingencies.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ACS South Punjab visits Sutlej River to monitor flood situation37 seconds ago
-
Police officers briefed on Punjab govt's e-procurement system39 seconds ago
-
89 held with narcotics42 seconds ago
-
Kissan Ittehad stands with flood-hit farmers, demands relief package44 seconds ago
-
Punjab Police on high alert as rain raises flood threat46 seconds ago
-
PR denies reports of launching bullet train48 seconds ago
-
Two men killed in separate accidents on Indus Highway50 seconds ago
-
Free electric shuttle service starts for jail visitors31 minutes ago
-
Sargodha admin prepares for potential flood situation31 minutes ago
-
Moderate rain lashes Lahore31 minutes ago
-
Nine water schemes of Rs 49b approved41 minutes ago
-
May-9 riots: Three witnesses testify in vehicle torching case41 minutes ago