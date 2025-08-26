Rana asks PTI to adopt democratic way for resolving political issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday asked the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),

to adopt democratic way for resolving political issues.

We are inviting Opposition to sit together and use the parliamentary forum for discussing economy, and public interest matters, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The people will reject PTI leaders if they choose the path of May 9, in future, he said. Policy of reconciliation and dialogue could help address all issues, he added.

In reply to a question, he said the public will not support to PTI’s aggressive policy. He said that PTI should have discussion on economic, and country’s issues at the forum of parliament.