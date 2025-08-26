Open Menu

Rana Asks PTI To Adopt Democratic Way For Resolving Political Issues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM

Rana asks PTI to adopt democratic way for resolving political issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) Advisor to Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah on Tuesday asked the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI),

to adopt democratic way for resolving political issues.

We are inviting Opposition to sit together and use the parliamentary forum for discussing economy, and public interest matters, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The people will reject PTI leaders if they choose the path of May 9, in future, he said. Policy of reconciliation and dialogue could help address all issues, he added.

In reply to a question, he said the public will not support to PTI’s aggressive policy. He said that PTI should have discussion on economic, and country’s issues at the forum of parliament.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

2 days ago
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

2 days ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

2 days ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan