HWSC's Officers Form Action Committee To Pursue Bottlenecks
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) The officers of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Corporation (HWSC) have formed a Joint Officers' Action Committee to pursue authorities for resolution of the corporation's issues.
In this regard the committee's first meeting was held on Tuesday at office of the HWSC, attended by the officers including Zeeshan Malik, Mirza Muhammad Ali Baig, Shoukat Shaikh, Asghar Khowaja, Shewan Kumar, Imran Khan, Mashallah Rajput and others.
"The meeting discussed in detail the prevailing situation of the corporation as well as the challenges faced by engineers in managing the sites," read a statement issued after the meeting.
The statement further conveyed that the meeting also pondered over the range of issues which were being confronted by the employees while several suggestions for resolution of those issues were also discussed.
All the participating engineers emphasized on the need of finding concrete and lasting solutions for the prevailing problems in order to ensure smooth functioning of the city's water supply and drainage operations.
