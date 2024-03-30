Bilawal Extends Warm Easter Greeting To Christian Community
Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended warm Easter greetings to the Christian community across the world, including Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of peaceful coexistence globally.
According to the press release issued by Media Cell Bilawal House, he said that the Easter, with its profound message of hope, and renewal holds significant importance not only in the spiritual realm but also in the political landscape.
Bilawal Bhutto expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the unwavering patriotism of Pakistan’s Christian community on this auspicious occasion, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to education and healthcare, which have played a pivotal role in our nation’s development.
“Guided by the ideology of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the philosophy of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, and the principles of the 1973 Constitution, we cherish every citizen as a valuable asset of our nation, united in our journey towards a brighter and more prosperous future, hand in hand,” he said, adding that under his leadership, the PPP elected Anthony Naveed, a respected Christian member, as Deputy Speaker of Sindh’s Provincial Assembly.
Similarly, the election of Roma Mushtaq Matto, a young woman, as an MPA, further underscores the PPP’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.
"Our dedication to upholding unity and harmony in our motherland, where diverse beliefs, cultures, and traditions have peacefully coexisted throughout history. May this moment signal the dawn of a new era filled with prosperity and mutual understanding for all,” he added.
