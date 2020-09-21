Bilawal for another CoD to strengthen democracy, resolve people issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sunday called for another Charter of Democracy (CoD) to deepen the roots of democracy and resolve the issues of people on priority.

Addressing All Parties Conference of opposition parties, he said there was dire need for another CoD agreed by all the opposition parties.

"It is the time to unite and struggle for people's rights and for the resolution of their problems besides providing level playing field to all the democratic forces in the country.

"Thanking the participants of APC, convened by his party, said the purpose of the gathering was to form a strategy for better future of the people as he claimed that the public issues had multiplied over the period.

He also underlined the need for result-oriented policies to ameliorate the lives of people as well as provide facilities at their doorsteps during the hour of turmoil like floods and epidemics.