UrduPoint.com

Bilawal Greets Nation On Silver Jubilee Of The Country's Nuclear Tests

Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Bilawal greets nation on silver jubilee of the country's nuclear tests

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has extended greetings to the nation on the silver jubilee of the country's nuclear tests and saluted all the people, including scientists, who played their role in making Pakistan the first nuclear nation in the Islamic world.

According to the statement issued by media cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP said that the nuclear programme of the country is indeed a great gift of the Qauid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to the nation.

He said that the first elected Prime Minister of the country, Shaheed Bhutto, had said that if we have to eat grass, we will do so, but we will make Pakistan a nuclear power at any cost. "Making Pakistan a nuclear power was the mission of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto," he added.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto shielded and advanced the country's nuclear programme as Prime Minister.

He pointed out that in 1998, when India carried out nuclear tests, then Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto stood firm as the leader of the opposition and demanded that the government should also immediately carry out nuclear tests, adding that even though Shaheed Bibi was in the opposition, she fully supported the Mian Nawaz Sharif government on this issue.

The Chairman PPP said that his party is strictly following the footsteps of its martyred leaders, founder chairman Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and chairperson Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, regarding the nuclear programme of the country.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan strictly adheres to the policy of minimum credible nuclear deterrence, and at the same time Pakistan's nuclear program is for peace and stability in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Prime Minister World Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Nuclear Same Silver Media All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Opposition

Recent Stories

246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

246 students graduate from Al Qasimia University

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Kar ..

Sharjah Sports Club wins President’s Cup for Karate

4 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Develop ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei leads UAE delegation to Development Road Conference in Iraq

5 hours ago
 Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for s ..

Voters in Türkiye flock to polling stations for second round of presidential el ..

5 hours ago
 Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

Almeida cements final Giro D’Italia podium

5 hours ago
 ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised fa ..

ADIHEX, the global platform that revolutionised falconry

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.