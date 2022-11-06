Bilawal, Iraqi FM exchange views on bilateral, regional issues

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar met Foreign Minister of Iraq Dr. Fouad Hussein on Saturday and exchanged views on bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues of common interest.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 13th annual meeting of Sir Bani Yas Forum in Abu Dhabi.

They reaffirmed the long-standing ties of amity and cooperation between the two countries, rooted deep in shared faith, common values and cultural affinities; and reiterated the desire to further strengthen bilateral relations in all fields.

FM Bilawal reaffirmed Pakistan's support for Iraq's territorial integrity and sovereignty. He acknowledged Iraq's success in the fight against terrorism and appreciated the resilience of Iraqi people in their efforts to overcome challenges and rebuild the country.

Matters pertaining to Pakistani Zaireen visiting Iraq and people-to-people contact between the two countries also came under discussion.

While appreciating the measures taken by the Iraqi government for the well-being of the Zaireen, the foreign minister requested his counterpart for further facilitation in visas and travel, particularly during Ashura Muharram and Arbaeen.

The ministers also exchanged views on ways to expand commercial cooperation and improve connectivity between the two countries.

Both sides reaffirmed their resolve to continue collaborating closely to further strengthen bilateral ties and coordination at the multilateral fora.