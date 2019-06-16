UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bilawal Meets Maryam Nawaz

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 09:30 PM

Bilawal meets Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif here at her Jati Umra residence.

He visited the Sahrif family's residence on the invitation of Maryam Nawaz to discuss the current political situation and other matters.

PPP leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira and Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad accompanied the party chairman.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Qamar Zaman Kaira Sunday Muslim Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

UAE a global model in adopting AI: Omar Al Olama

1 hour ago

MBRSG to host 20th International Conference on Dig ..

2 hours ago

ADX appoints Al Ramz Capital as liquidity provider ..

2 hours ago

Nasser Al Hamli meets with Bahrain, Egypt and Jord ..

3 hours ago

Reem Al Hashimi wins jiu-jitsu gold medal in Mosco ..

3 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi reiterates IPA’s commitment to ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.