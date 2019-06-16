Bilawal meets Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Sunday met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif here at her Jati Umra residence.

He visited the Sahrif family's residence on the invitation of Maryam Nawaz to discuss the current political situation and other matters.

PPP leaders Qamar Zaman Kaira and Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad accompanied the party chairman.