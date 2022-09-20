Bilawal, Norwegian FM for early conclusion of FTA between Pakistan, EFTA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and his Norwegian counterpart Ms. Anniken Huitfeldt Tuesday underlined the importance of early conclusion of Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between Pakistan and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

The two Foreign Ministers, who met here on the sidelines of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, reviewed the state of bilateral relations and agreed to continue joint efforts to further strengthen and diversify cooperation particularly in trade, investment, development and other areas.

Noting the presence of prominent Norwegian companies in Pakistan, the Foreign Minister hoped that more companies would benefit from the government's attractive investment policy.

Both ministers appreciated the positive contribution of Pakistani diaspora in Norway. The Foreign Minister also underlined the importance of enhancing legal migration opportunities for Pakistanis.

On Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister reiterated Pakistan's firm support for sustainable peace and stability in Afghanistan and underlined the need for continued engagement of the international community with the Afghan interim authorities to help address the challenges confronting the Afghan people.

Norway reiterated its appreciation for Pakistan's facilitation in the evacuation process from Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari briefed the Norwegian Foreign Minister about the devastation caused by the catastrophic floods in Pakistan and appreciated the support extended by Norway.

Both sides noted the importance of UN and multilateralism. The Foreign Minister underscored the need for peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UNSC resolutions.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to keep close contact to advance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.