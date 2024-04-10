Open Menu

Bilawal Offers Eid Prayers In Garhi Khuda Bux

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Bilawal offers Eid prayers in Garhi Khuda Bux

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered Eid prayers in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, here on Wednesday.

After performing the Eid prayer, Bilawal Bhutto shook hands with the citizens and congratulated them on Eid ul Fitr day.

On this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto along with former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Khurshid Junejo, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Sohail Anwar Sial, Agha Siraj Durrani, Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Ejaz Leghari and others offered Eid prayers.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the shrines of martyrs of democracy after the Eid prayers.

He recited Fateha at the shrines of former prime minister's Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarmma Benazir Bhutto.

He also recited Fateha at the shrines of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir ShahNawaz Bhutto on this occasion he prayed for the economic stability of the country and well being the happiness of the people's of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Chief Minister Qaim Ali Shah Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Democracy Nusrat Bhutto Murad Ali Shah Prayer Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024

4 hours ago
 PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterat ..

PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties

12 hours ago
 PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties

12 hours ago
 Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor f ..

Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers

12 hours ago
 PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye ..

PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman

12 hours ago
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Lui ..

'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique

12 hours ago
 Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League sta ..

Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups

12 hours ago
 Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related ..

Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes

13 hours ago
 Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platf ..

Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring

13 hours ago
 S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run ..

S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election

14 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders r ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders relief for prisoners on Eid

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan