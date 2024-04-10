Bilawal Offers Eid Prayers In Garhi Khuda Bux
Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2024 | 12:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari offered Eid prayers in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh, here on Wednesday.
After performing the Eid prayer, Bilawal Bhutto shook hands with the citizens and congratulated them on Eid ul Fitr day.
On this occasion, Bilawal Bhutto along with former Chief Minister Sindh Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Khurshid Junejo, Jameel Ahmed Soomro, Sohail Anwar Sial, Agha Siraj Durrani, Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Ejaz Leghari and others offered Eid prayers.
Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the shrines of martyrs of democracy after the Eid prayers.
He recited Fateha at the shrines of former prime minister's Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarmma Benazir Bhutto.
He also recited Fateha at the shrines of Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir ShahNawaz Bhutto on this occasion he prayed for the economic stability of the country and well being the happiness of the people's of Pakistan.
