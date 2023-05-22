UrduPoint.com

Bilawal To Address AJK Legislative Assembly, Council Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 22, 2023 | 11:12 AM

The government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has announced protests and rallies throughout the region on Monday, against the G-20 summit in Srinagar and human rights abuses in the held valley.

MUZAFFARABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 22nd, 2023) Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in Muzaffarabad on a three-day visit of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to express solidarity with people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir against nefarious motives of Indian government to pretend normalcy by holding a G-20 moot in the disputed territory.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar Ul Haq, accompanied by his cabinet members and government officials, will himself lead a public rally at famous Burhan Wani Chouk in front of Press Club in the noon.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the joint session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council in Muzaffarabad on Monday.

He will reiterate Pakistan's unwavering support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for right to self-determination.

The Foreign Minister will also raise Pakistan's concern over holding of G20 meetings in the internationally recognized disputed territory of Kashmir in violation of the UN Security Council resolutions and international law.

He will also address public meetings at Bagh and Leepa.

