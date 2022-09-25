UrduPoint.com

Bilawal, UNAOC High Representative Discuss Collaboration For Inter-religious Dialogue

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2022 | 10:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari met the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) Miguel Moratinos and discussed the work of the UNAOC and avenues for collaboration, particularly in strengthening inter-religious dialogue, combating Islamophobia as well as intolerance based on religion or belief.

The meeting was held on the margins of the 77th United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

They stressed the need for achieving harmony among diverse cultures and societies.

The foreign minister emphasized that Islamophobia was a reality, visible in a number of western countries but its most virulent manifestation was in India.

He called upon the UNAOC to step up its efforts to halt and reverse Islamophobia, bigotry and discrimination based on religion and belief.

While encouraging interfaith and intercultural dialogue and exchange of ideas at the local, national and international levels, the High Representative reiterated the readiness of UNAOC to support all efforts that promote continued dialogue and foster mutual respect and understanding, including the ways to combat Islamophobia.

Created in 2005, one of the core objectives of UNAOC had been to advance mutual respect for all cultures, traditions and religious beliefs. It served as a platform for bridging differences and reducing friction between civilizations.

