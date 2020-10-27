Bilawal urges UN to show red card to Modi over foul play in IIOJK

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday urged the United Nations (UN) to show a red card to Indian Prime Minister Narendara Modi over foul play in IIOJK and resolve IIOJK issue under UN resolutions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday urged the United Nations (UN) to show a red card to Indian Prime Minister Narendara Modi over foul play in IIOJK and resolve IIOJK issue under UN resolutions.

He said that october 27, 1947 would be remembered as a black day in the human history.

He stated this on the occasion of Kashmir Black Day observed every year on October 27.

Bilawal said that PPP would continue to condemn the oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that the hearts of Pakistanis beat along with Kashmiris.

He said that Janatul Nazir Valley had been converted into world's biggest detention centre.

He further said that Indian forces had build detention centres in every street of IIOJK for killing innocent people of the Kashmir.