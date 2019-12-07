UrduPoint.com
Bill For Establishment Of CPEC Authority Presented In National Assembly

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 07th December 2019 | 07:11 PM

Bill for establishment of CPEC authority presented in National Assembly

Bill for establishment of CPEC authority has been presented in National Assembly (NA).It aims to find new drivers of economic growth, unlock the potential of interlinked production network and global value chains through regional and global connectivity

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) Bill for establishment of CPEC authority has been presented in National Assembly (NA).It aims to find new drivers of economic growth, unlock the potential of interlinked production network and global value chains through regional and global connectivity.It will develop sound and implementable public policy by integrating advice of stake holders in decision making process and utilization of all available resources to achieve optimal results and for effective and efficient achievement in line with the Memorandum of understanding signed between Pakistan and China.

The authority shall be primarily responsible to ensure interprovincial and inter ministerial coordination, organize meetings of joint coordination committee and joint working groups, conduct sectoral research for informed decision making and long term planning, monitoring and evaluation and to ensure implementation beside narrative building and communication of CPEC and other related activities from time to time.

