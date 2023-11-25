Birth anniversary of famous Pakistani filmmaker, director A.J. Kardar observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) The birth anniversary of famous Pakistani filmmaker and director A.J. Kardar was observed on Saturday.

Born on November 25, 1926, he was the brother of filmmaker Abdur Rashid Kardar, the cousin of international cricketer Abdul Hafeez Kardar, and the celebrated Indian filmmaker and producer A.R. Kardar.

A. Kardar collaborated with Faiz Ahmed Faiz on many films and documentaries. He is credited in particular for having directed Jago Hua Savera, a film that received international recognition and numerous awards. It was the first Pakistani film to be submitted for an Oscar in the Best Foreign Film category. It was also entered into the 1st Moscow International Film Festival, where it won a Golden Medal.

Kardar also directed a large number of documentaries, including one on Iqbal. In 1959, he started making films and penned, produced, and directed three feature films and 59 documentaries. Some of the awards his work has received include the Boston Film Festival Award (1961), the Moscow Gold Medal Award (1959), the Golden Dolphin Award from Iran, and

the Nigar Award from Pakistan (1969). He made this other film for the Pakistan Air Force in 1969 called Qasam Us Waqt Ki. It starred Shabnam and Tariq Aziz.

During the 1970s, he worked with the National Film Development Corporation (NAFDEC).

He died in London on February 14, 2002, after a protracted illness and at the age of 76.