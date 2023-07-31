Open Menu

BISE Lahore To Hold SSC 2nd Annual Exam From Sept 15

Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2023 | 06:50 PM

BISE Lahore to hold SSC 2nd Annual Exam from Sept 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The secondary school certificate (SSC) 2nd annual examinations-2023 will start from September 15, under the aegis of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Lahore, sources told APP on Monday.

According to details candidates could submit their admission forms with single fee from August 1 to 12, while forms with double fee will be accepted till August 16, and with triple fee till Aug 19.

Meanwhile in the upcoming exam, the BISE administration has introduced new policy, according to which fresh candidates will also be eligible to appear in the second annual exam 2023.

The BISE Lahore announced the results of the annual matriculation exams on Monday (July 31).

According to result statistics, this year, the board witnessed a success ratio of 74.57 percent.

Related Topics

Lahore Education BISE BISE Lahore July August September From

Recent Stories

Take Charge and experience the power of 68W Fast C ..

Take Charge and experience the power of 68W Fast Charge and a 15W wireless charg ..

33 minutes ago
 State is moving in the best direction, identificat ..

State is moving in the best direction, identification of the real enemy through ..

38 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches &#039;Jassas&#039; Artificia ..

43 minutes ago
 Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement w ..

Penguin Random House enters publishing agreement with Kalimat

58 minutes ago
 SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

SRTA provides sustainable transport solutions

2 hours ago
 Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates an ..

Ajman Crown Prince inaugurates Liwa Ajman Dates and Honey Festival 2023

3 hours ago
Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with S ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce strengthens trade with Serbian Business Council&#039;s ..

3 hours ago
 Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible C ..

Emirates NBD Group signs UAE Climate-Responsible Companies Pledge

3 hours ago
 ‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee c ..

‘Kanz Al Jeel’ award reading panel committee concludes review of 2023 submis ..

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Exe ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs meeting of Executive Committee of ADNOC Boar ..

3 hours ago

Muslim woman assaulted, beaten in public in India’s Ujjain city

4 hours ago
 Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ co ..

Daesh behind suicide attack at JUI-F workers’ convention in Bajaur

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan