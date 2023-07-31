BISE Lahore to hold SSC 2nd Annual Exam from Sept 15

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2023 ) :The secondary school certificate (SSC) 2nd annual examinations-2023 will start from September 15, under the aegis of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Lahore, sources told APP on Monday.

According to details candidates could submit their admission forms with single fee from August 1 to 12, while forms with double fee will be accepted till August 16, and with triple fee till Aug 19.

Meanwhile in the upcoming exam, the BISE administration has introduced new policy, according to which fresh candidates will also be eligible to appear in the second annual exam 2023.

The BISE Lahore announced the results of the annual matriculation exams on Monday (July 31).

According to result statistics, this year, the board witnessed a success ratio of 74.57 percent.