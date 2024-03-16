BISE To Ban Appointment Of Low Grade Inspectors In Examinations Centers
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 16, 2024 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) The decision to ban the appointment of examination inspectors to the officers of Grade-17 and less than Grade-18 scale in board examinations of the Department of Education.
Serious reservations of the education Department have come to light on the appointment of low-scale officers as inspectors, the letter issued by the Secretary BISE to all Educational Institutions, said. Some officers consider the duty of said inspection as entertainment and earning, said the letter.
Officers pay duty as per their convenience or only to get financial benefits, the letters said. If some officers are appointed in examination, examination duty is an integral part of official duty under the instructions and orders of the controlling authority headed by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Refusal to do so is liable to disciplinary action under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa E&D Rules 2011 would be taken.
Grade 18 and above will be posted for male examination halls while females of grade 17 and above will be posted in female examination halls, it has recommended. The recommendations in this connection has been sent for examination duty will be personally signed with the name and stamp of the office of the head of the institution. Education Department has directed all the heads of schools to follow the letter sent to them.
It has always been the endeavor of the BISE to discourage malpractices and cheating in the examinations, which not only bring a bad name to the Board, Educational Institutions but also cause irreparable damage to the nation.
In order to check such practices, it is essential to bring forward, efficient, hardworking and dedicated officers to work as inspectors during the conduct of examinations. The BISE also sorted the help of all the affiliated educational institutions to eradicate the said evils and creating a clean environment in the examinations, thus giving the legitimate rights to the deserving students, who would be above to lead the country honestly and efficiently in future, the letter says.
It is painful to say that some officers treat the said duty as recreation and perform it as their convenience or for getting monetary benefits only by disregarding its very basis noble aim.
Moreover, some of the officers, if appointed in the examination centers against their choice, refuse to eleventh hour, which creates a lot of problems for the Board although the examination duty is compulsory part of the official duty under the directives of the orders of the Controlling Authority (Chief Minister) and refusal of the same is liable to disciplinary action under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa E&D Rules 2011. Furthermore, it also forces the board to see the services of available officers, irrespective of their Character or attitude.
In view of the above the Board has requested to recommend the Names of dedicated and efficient officers of Grade-18 and above (Male) and Grade-17 and above (female) for the examination duty. The recommendation is mandatory to sign by the Head of the Institutions, with Office Stamp and Name. The recommendations should reach by name to the Secretary Board up to March 31, 2024.
