BISP Officer Booked On Charges Of Bribe

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

BISP officer booked on charges of bribe

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Assistant Director Benazir Income Support Program was booked on charges of taking bribe from the poor women at Ehsas Kafalat Centre Taunsa Sharif.

According to official sources, Assistant Director Muhammad Faheem was allegedly taking Rs 500 from beneficiary women at Kafalat Centre.

He was booked after application by Naib Tehsildar Malik Aashique Hussain , submitted with City Police Station. Meanwhile, complaints were also forwarded to Managers concerned against another three retailers. Assistant Commissioner Rabia Sial visited Girls High school where the Centre was established.

She ordered complete audit of the Centre.

