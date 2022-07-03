BISP South Zone enrolls over 2,80,000 kids under WeT Programme in last quarter

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) South Zone Punjab has enrolled over 2,80,000 children of it's beneficiaries under Waseela-e-Taleem program during last quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22.

Zonal Director BISP South Zone Punjab, Sheikh Muhammad Ameen, told this news agency that the scholarship was being offered to the kids of BISP beneficiaries only under (WeT) Programme from class one to higher secondary school education who enrolled at various educational institutions.

Rs 1500 per quarter scholarships were provided to Primary school kids, Rs 2500 for middle and Rs 3500 for boys which studying in higher secondary schools while Rs 500 extra was being given to girls students in each category, he added.

The quarterly amount was sent to the kids parents accounts from where they could withdrawal through ATMs and retailers shops.

BISP Director further said that the amount delivered into the accounts on the condition of 70 percent presence of kids in the schools concerned as monitoring teams verify it at the end of quarter. He said that they stopped the scholarship amount of those kids who have less presence in schools from set criteria.

He said that the the departmental mobilization teams visited various BISP desks and convince the BISP beneficiaries about enrollment of their kids into the schools under WeT Programme.

The BISP was striving its best to ensure quality education free of cost to the kids of BISP beneficiaries who could not bear educational expenses of their kids, Sheikh Ameen concluded.