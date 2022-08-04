UrduPoint.com

Bizenjo Appeals To Nation To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris On Youm-e-Istehsal

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday appealed to the nation to express full solidarity with Kashmiris on Youm-e-Istehsal and be the voice of the oppressed Kashmiri brothers

He said that August 5, 2019 was the blackest day in history, as on this day the Hindu extremist party BJP abolished the special status of Kashmir by removing Article 370 and 35-A from the Indian constitution.

In his messages issued on Youm-e-Istehsal, the CM said the unstoppable series of Indian atrocities on the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) was continuing in which thousands of innocent Kashmiris were martyred.

He said after ending the special status of Kashmir, Indian state was taking away the lands of Kashmiris and extremist Hindus were being settled in the IIOJ&K in order to convert the majority of Muslims into a minority.

The lives of Kashmiris were being made miserable, the CM said, adding that the international community should take notice of the oppression and cruelty of the Indian government and give Kashmiris their right to vote as per the UN resolution.

He said Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and the relationship between Pakistanis and Kashmiris was exemplary, adding that India always tried to remove the love of Pakistan from the hearts of the people of IIOJ&K.

He said that the people of Balochistan would fully support the right of self-determination of Kashmiris, and they would continue to raise their voices against Indian state oppression at every forum.

Bizenjo said India wanted to suppress the voice of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination, in which it has become completely deranged.

India sentenced innocent Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik to life imprisonment in an attempt to silence Kashmiris, he said, adding that India had a crude illusion that it would be able to deprive Kashmiris of their rights through oppression.

