BKMTH Swabi holds ceremony on International Nursing Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :Baacha Khan Medical Teaching Hospital (BKMTH) Swabi on Thursday organized a ceremony in connection with International Nursing Day to highlight the importance of nurses and their contribution in helping out mankind.

Speakers on the occasion paid rich tribute to nurses for their dedicated services to save precious lives while performing duties at hospitals.

Addressing the ceremony, Nursing Director, Mehran Khan lauded the nursing staff for their services during pandemic and said that in line of duty, they served with doctors in an extraordinary way that would always be remembered.

He said that special focus had been given to nursing profession aiming for their capacity building and development.

On the occasion, cake cutting ceremony was also held to pay tribute to nurses and to highlight their services to help out ailing community in the hour of need.

The event was attended by Nursing Managers, Secretary board of Governors and large number of nurses.