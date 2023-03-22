UrduPoint.com

Blind Murder Case Resolved, Accused Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Sadar Tandlianwala police claimed to have resolved a blind murder of a boy and arrested the accused with weapon.

A police spokesman said some passersby witnessed the body of the eight-year-old boy in the fields near Chak No 417-GB on March 12 and informed police.

Police shifted the body to a mortuary which was, later on, identified as Faizan who was killed with a sharp-edged weapon.

Police after registering a case started investigation and apprehended a farmer, Wali Muhammad,who had axed to death Faizan.

