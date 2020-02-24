Blind murder case solved, two accused held in Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Qutabpur police have solved a blind murder case and arrested two accused here on Monday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Khalil reported police that his nephew Muhammad Siddique went to market on February 2, 2020 at noon.

He stated that he received information about a burnt body in garbage at Muhallah Sadiqabad at night on the same day which was later identified as Muhammed Siddique.

The local police reached the spot and shifted the body to morgue for autopsy. It was disclosed in the report he was strangled to death and his body was burnt.

The police registered the case no 99/20 under section 302/201-TP against unknown outlaw.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Investigations Rabnawaz Tulla to trace the case and arrest the criminals.

The police arrested two accused Faizan s/o Nawaz and Musharraf Khan s/o Mahmood Khan. The criminals confessed that they had dispute with Muhammad Siddique over some money related issues and they killed him.

Further investigations were underway, the police added.