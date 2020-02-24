UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Blind Murder Case Solved, Two Accused Held In Multan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 08:15 PM

Blind murder case solved, two accused held in Multan

The Qutabpur police have solved a blind murder case and arrested two accused here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :The Qutabpur police have solved a blind murder case and arrested two accused here on Monday.

According to police sources, Muhammad Khalil reported police that his nephew Muhammad Siddique went to market on February 2, 2020 at noon.

He stated that he received information about a burnt body in garbage at Muhallah Sadiqabad at night on the same day which was later identified as Muhammed Siddique.

The local police reached the spot and shifted the body to morgue for autopsy. It was disclosed in the report he was strangled to death and his body was burnt.

The police registered the case no 99/20 under section 302/201-TP against unknown outlaw.

City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Zubair Dareshak formed a special team under the supervision of SSP Investigations Rabnawaz Tulla to trace the case and arrest the criminals.

The police arrested two accused Faizan s/o Nawaz and Musharraf Khan s/o Mahmood Khan. The criminals confessed that they had dispute with Muhammad Siddique over some money related issues and they killed him.

Further investigations were underway, the police added.

Related Topics

Murder Pervez Musharraf Police Sadiqabad Same Money February Criminals 2020 Market

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on Nation ..

3 minutes ago

Gold prices touch all time high Rs 96, 300 per tol ..

20 minutes ago

WHO Int'l Team of Experts Found No Coronavirus Mut ..

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Monday 24 Feb 2020

2 minutes ago

Faisalabad Development Authority introduces 'Execu ..

2 minutes ago

China believes US-Taliban deal to pave way for wit ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.