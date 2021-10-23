Blind murder cases solved, three held: CPO

Police have solved two blind murder cases and arrested three criminals involved in these cases during a special operation launched against the murder cases

This was disclosed by City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth while holding a press conference here on Saturday.

He said that Seetal Marri police was reported on June 12, 2021 that Mujahid s/o Riasat and Imtiaz s/o Abdul Rehman were standing at Seetal Marri Pull when two unidentified armed motorcyclists shot Mujahid dead and injured Imtiaz before escaping from the scene.

The police registered and stared the investigations into the incident. A special team was formed to arrest the criminal involved in the crime, CPO said and added that the police team have arrested a criminal Rao Umer.

The city police officer further maintained that a seven-year old girl Arooj Fatima d/o Qaisar Abbas resident of Khalil Town in premises of Shah Shams police station was abducted by unknown outlaws on September 05, 2021 and later, she found dead on September 10, 2021 and her body was recovered from Chah Munshiwala in limits of Seetal Marri police station.

He said that a special investigation team was formed under his supervision to arrest the criminals of blind murder case. The police team arrested two criminals Haris Rafique and Mehr-Un-Nisa. He said that further investigations were underway from the arrested criminals.