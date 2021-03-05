Blind murder traced out

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Millat Town police claimed to have traced out a blind murder case within two days after incident.

Police spokesman said on Friday that some passersby witnessed a human corpse lying at the brink of a sewerage drain near Kalash Mills early in the morning on March 03 and informed the police.

The police took body into custody and shifted to mortuary for postmortem. The police also started investigation during which the corpse was identified as Asad Muaaz son of Muhammad Tariq resident of Gulistan Colony.

During initial interrogation, it came into light that ill-fated Asad Muaad was a student of third year in Rifah University and running a mobile phone shop in D-Ground area.

Accused Muhammad Usman who was reportedly friend of Asad Muaaz had purchased two mobile phones against Rs 225,000 and paid Rs 150,000. The accused called Asad on the evening of March 02 to go with him and collect remaining amount of Rs 75,000. Asad Muaaz went along with his friend/customer Usman but did not return and his body was found on next day morning from the brink of sewerage drain.

The police registered a case against accused Muhammad Usman on complaint of Muhammad Tariq, father of the deceased and started raids for arrest of the accused.