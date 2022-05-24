Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakistan

Ambassador Donald Blome on Monday assumed his assignment as the new US Ambassador to Pakistan, the US Embassy announced here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Ambassador Donald Blome on Monday assumed his assignment as the new US Ambassador to Pakistan, the US Embassy announced here.

Ambassador Blome will lead the United States Mission in Pakistan in an effort to deepen connections between the Pakistani and American people and work with the government of Pakistan towards a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for Pakistan.

Ambassador Blome brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this shared effort and to the US Mission in Pakistan.

On his arrival, Ambassador Blome said, "I am thrilled to be in Pakistan. I look forward to exploring this beautiful country and acquainting myself with its people and its culture. Most importantly, in this 75th year of U.S.-Pakistan relations, I will continue to build on the strong relationship between our countries."