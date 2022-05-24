UrduPoint.com

Blome Assumes Office As New US Ambassador In Pakistan

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2022 | 12:42 AM

Blome assumes office as new US Ambassador in Pakistan

Ambassador Donald Blome on Monday assumed his assignment as the new US Ambassador to Pakistan, the US Embassy announced here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Ambassador Donald Blome on Monday assumed his assignment as the new US Ambassador to Pakistan, the US Embassy announced here.

Ambassador Blome will lead the United States Mission in Pakistan in an effort to deepen connections between the Pakistani and American people and work with the government of Pakistan towards a more stable, secure, and prosperous future for Pakistan.

Ambassador Blome brings a wealth of experience and expertise to this shared effort and to the US Mission in Pakistan.

On his arrival, Ambassador Blome said, "I am thrilled to be in Pakistan. I look forward to exploring this beautiful country and acquainting myself with its people and its culture. Most importantly, in this 75th year of U.S.-Pakistan relations, I will continue to build on the strong relationship between our countries."

Related Topics

Pakistan Lead United States Government

Recent Stories

Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to ..

Sweden in Talks With Turkey on Terrorism, Hopes to See 'Eye to Eye' - Ambassador

32 seconds ago
 Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most I ..

Putin, Zelenskyy Included in Annual Top-100 Most Influential People List by Time

34 seconds ago
 Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

Qamar stresses to broaden partnership with EU

35 seconds ago
 ROCOR to Elect New Primate During Next Council of ..

ROCOR to Elect New Primate During Next Council of Bishops in September

37 seconds ago
 Govt decides to take hard decisions in national in ..

Govt decides to take hard decisions in national interest: Khawaja Muhammad Asif ..

20 minutes ago
 IT Giants No Longer Try to Hide Political Bias, Bl ..

IT Giants No Longer Try to Hide Political Bias, Block Any Alternative Content - ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.