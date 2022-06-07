BMU VC calls on Balochistan CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) of Bolan Medical University (BMU) Dr. Farida Kakar called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qaddus Bizenjo here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister said that the government would resolve the problems of Bolan Medical University on priority basis for the provision of quality health facilities to people.

He said the future of our children depends on the university, the varsity was the first medical university and asset of our province.

The vice chancellor thanked the Chief Minister for assuring cooperation.

University faculty members former MNA Abdul Qahar Wadan and former provincial minister Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal were also present in the meeting.