BNP-A's Chief Calls On CM Balochsitan

Fri 17th September 2021 | 10:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Balochistan National Party-Awami (BNP-A) Chief Syed Ehsan Shah Friday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan at the Chief Minister's House.

The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers and members of the assembly. The current political situation in the province was also discussed in detail in the meeting.

