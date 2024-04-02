BNP Delegation Offers Condolences To ANP President Asfandyar Wali Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 02, 2024 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) A delegation from the Balochistan National Party, headed by MNA Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal, visited Wali Bagh Charssada on Tuesday to express condolences to Asfandyar Wali Khan, the President of the Awami National Party, on the passing of his wife.
The delegation extended their condolences to provincial president Aimal Wali Khan on the loss of his mother.
They offered prayers and recited Fateha for the departed soul, praying for strength and patience for the grieving family.
