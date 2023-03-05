Board of Governance/Administration Committee of Medical Teaching Institution meets

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :A meeting of board of Governance/Administration Committee of Medical Teaching Institution Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Sialkot was held with Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Development and Reforms Specialized Healthcare Department Punjab Wajid Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mahmood Awan, Deputy Secretary Finance Imran Hussain Ranjha, Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Dr. Abdul Sattar and MS Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Dr Rana Ilyas.

Addressing the meeting, the Secretary said that providing the best medical facilities to patients in Allama Iqbal Medical College was the first priority of the Punjab government.

He said that timely steps should be taken as per the government policy for the procurement of medicines for Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital and Govt Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital so that essential medicines were available in abundance in both hospitals.

Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that according to the MTA policy, the doctors and staff who get contract under MTI have to show performance.

Under this policy, the contract of the employees had been extended for three months, he added.

He said a new proforma would be implemented soon to evaluate the performance of MTI employees.

The Secretary called for a report on the malfunction in the CT scan machine installed under the CCB and directed that a power saving plan be made in both hospitals of Sialkot by March 28.

He said the generator log book should be prepared regularly.

He reviewed medical facilities provided to patients in both hospitals attached to Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College and important decisions were taken to resolve the problems.

Meanwhile, the Secretary while addressing the faculty members under MTI asked them to workhard to provide the best medical facilities to patients and play their role in making this systemsuccessful.