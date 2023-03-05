UrduPoint.com

Board Of Governance/Administration Committee Of Medical Teaching Institution Meets

Umer Jamshaid Published March 05, 2023 | 09:00 PM

Board of Governance/Administration Committee of Medical Teaching Institution meets

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :A meeting of board of Governance/Administration Committee of Medical Teaching Institution Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Sialkot was held with Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department Punjab Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi in the chair.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Development and Reforms Specialized Healthcare Department Punjab Wajid Ali Shah, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Adnan Mahmood Awan, Deputy Secretary Finance Imran Hussain Ranjha, Principal Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College Dr. Abdul Sattar and MS Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Dr Rana Ilyas.

Addressing the meeting, the Secretary said that providing the best medical facilities to patients in Allama Iqbal Medical College was the first priority of the Punjab government.

He said that timely steps should be taken as per the government policy for the procurement of medicines for Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital and Govt Sardar Begum Teaching Hospital so that essential medicines were available in abundance in both hospitals.

Dr. Ahmed Javed Qazi said that according to the MTA policy, the doctors and staff who get contract under MTI have to show performance.

Under this policy, the contract of the employees had been extended for three months, he added.

He said a new proforma would be implemented soon to evaluate the performance of MTI employees.

The Secretary called for a report on the malfunction in the CT scan machine installed under the CCB and directed that a power saving plan be made in both hospitals of Sialkot by March 28.

He said the generator log book should be prepared regularly.

He reviewed medical facilities provided to patients in both hospitals attached to Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College and important decisions were taken to resolve the problems.

Meanwhile, the Secretary while addressing the faculty members under MTI asked them to workhard to provide the best medical facilities to patients and play their role in making this systemsuccessful.

Related Topics

Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Sialkot March Government Best

Recent Stories

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MM ..

Emirati fighters steal the show at fourth Youth MMA Championship in Abu Dhabi

4 minutes ago
 UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preserva ..

UAE, Oman sign MoU to boost environmental preservation efforts

4 minutes ago
 Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins ..

Third edition of Dubai Metro Music Festival begins tomorrow

2 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bowl first a ..

HBL PSL 8: Islamabad United decide to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

2 hours ago
 Investment in quantum computing to be major econom ..

Investment in quantum computing to be major economic driving force in next two y ..

2 hours ago
 PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2023 Match 21 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Wil ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.