Bodies Of Two Minor Brothers Found In Home

Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Bodies of two minor brothers found in home

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2023 ) :The police found bodies of two minor children from a house in Millat Park area, here on Sunday.

The police said the bodies of five-year-old Irtaza and three-year-old Raheel were found inside a box used for flour storage. An FIR against unidentified suspects was lodged on a complaint, filed by the father of the deceased brothers.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and took the bodies into its custody and later removed them to the dead house for postmortem.

During the preliminary investigation, the police suspect that the children hid in the flour canister while playing and died due to suffocation due to the lid being closed.

According to the police, the children's mother was not present at home on the day of the incident. The children had gone to their grandmother's house and from there, the mother sent them back alone. The real cause of their death would be ascertained through postmortem.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken notice of the incident and sought a report from the CCPO Lahore.

