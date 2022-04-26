UrduPoint.com

Body Found From Canal In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2022 | 05:34 PM

The body of a man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The body of a man was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Dijkot police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that some passersby saw the body of a 70-year-old man in Rakh Branch Canal near Chak No.257-RB Chota Jahangir Sammundri Road and informed the rescue 1122.

The Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to area police for its identification,he added.

