Body Of A Girl Recovers From Rohri Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:12 PM

Body of a Girl recovers from Rohri canal

The body of a girl was recovered from the Rohri Canal in district Naushahro Feroze,here

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The body of a girl was recovered from the Rohri Canal in district Naushahro Feroze,here.

According to local Police spokesman on Tuesday, the body of the girl, identified as Robina, duaghter of late Khameso Ujjan, resident of Khuhra, district Khairpur, was recovered from the Rohri Canal near Kandyaro in district Naushahro Feroze. She had disappeared from Darghah Pir Katbar since last Sunday.

