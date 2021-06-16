Body of missing boy found in canal

Body of a missing boy was recovered from Rakh Branch Canal after two days in the limits of Factory Area police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Body of a missing boy was recovered from Rakh Branch Canal after two days in the limits of Factory Area police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 11-year-old Abdul Wahhab went missing from her house in Mohallah Fateh Abad on June 14.

His parents searched him for a lot but in vain and then they reported the incident to the police.

However, after two-days, some passersby witnessed a human corpse floating on surface of canal water at Sammundri Road in Factory Area and informed the area police.

The police fished out the corpse which was later on identified as Abdul Wahhab. The body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem and to ascertain real cause of his death.