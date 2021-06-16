UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Of Missing Boy Found In Canal

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 07:38 PM

Body of missing boy found in canal

Body of a missing boy was recovered from Rakh Branch Canal after two days in the limits of Factory Area police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Body of a missing boy was recovered from Rakh Branch Canal after two days in the limits of Factory Area police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 11-year-old Abdul Wahhab went missing from her house in Mohallah Fateh Abad on June 14.

His parents searched him for a lot but in vain and then they reported the incident to the police.

However, after two-days, some passersby witnessed a human corpse floating on surface of canal water at Sammundri Road in Factory Area and informed the area police.

The police fished out the corpse which was later on identified as Abdul Wahhab. The body was shifted to mortuary for postmortem and to ascertain real cause of his death.

Related Topics

Police Water Police Station Road June From

Recent Stories

HCBA Abbottabad demands arrest of the lawyer's mur ..

5 seconds ago

President of Uzbekistan receives Mohammad Al Gerga ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Gov't Considers Wiring All CCTV Cameras Na ..

4 minutes ago

Dust thundershower forecast

4 minutes ago

Shikarpur Pilice recover four kidnapped victims

4 minutes ago

Children’s Museum at Louvre Abu Dhabi to reopen ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.