Body Of Missing Youth Found In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 01:51 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The body of a youth, who had gone missing few days ago, was found from a pond in Sillanwali police limits here on Monday.

Police sources said that some passersby spotted a youth's body in pond near Shaheenabad and informed the police.

After getting information, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the body from pond and shifted to DHQ Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

The deceased was identified as Allah Ditta Gujjar (21) resident of Chak 123-SB.

The deceased was missing from the last few days.

Police was investigating the matter.

More Stories From Pakistan

