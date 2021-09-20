UrduPoint.com

Body Of Suckling Baby Found In Filth Depot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 09:27 PM

Body of suckling baby found in filth depot

The body of a suckling baby was found in filth depot, in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The body of a suckling baby was found in filth depot, in the area of Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Monday that some passersby spotted the body packed in a shopping bag in a garbage heap near Slaughter House, Narwala Road and informed the police.

The rescuers rushed to the spot and opened the bag and found the body of a 3-month-old boy.

The corpse was handed over to area police which started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

