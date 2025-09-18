Body of woman, girl recovered from Stepha canal

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 07:25 PM

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) Emergency Rescue Service 1122 here on Thursday recovered bodies of a woman and a girl from Stepha Canal near village Manai.

According to details, team of Rescue 1122 reached Stepa canal when they were informed about presence of two bodies.

Bodies that were stuck into a barrier of canal was recovered and later sent to nearby Topi hospital for medic-legal formalities.

Police has not confirmed identification of woman that was about 37 years and the girl that was six year old.

