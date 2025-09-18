Open Menu

Inquiry Committee Formed Over Poor Matric Results

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 07:25 PM

An inquiry committee has been established to investigate the disappointing results of the matriculation examinations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Official sources on Thursday informed that the three-member committee, set up by the Department of Elementary and Secondary education, will identify the reasons behind the unsatisfactory performance in the 2025 Matric exams.

It will particularly examine schools where the pass rate remained around 40%.

The committee has been directed to submit a fact-based report within four weeks.

