Stolen Motorcycles Worth Lakhs Recovered In Chiniot Police Crackdown
Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 07:26 PM
The Bhowana Police Station team, led by SHO Sub-Inspector Rizwan Ali, on Thursday recovered stolen motorcycles worth lacs of rupees
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Bhowana Police Station team, led by SHO Sub-Inspector Rizwan Ali, on Thursday recovered stolen motorcycles
worth lacs of rupees.
According to the Chiniot police, this operation was part of the Punjab government's efforts to address incidents and provide redressal to victims.
The recovered motorcycles were handed over to their rightful owners in a special ceremony at the police
station.
District Police Officer Chiniot, Abdullah Ahmed, personally oversaw the return of the motorcycles to their
owners.
On the occasion, DPO Ahmed emphasized the police department's commitment to ensuring citizens' safety and property.
He also highlighted that providing immediate justice at the police station level was a top priority and assured that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.
PFA discards 60kg unhygienic meat, 80kg substandard spices
Turkish delegation eyes Ravi City for investment
