Stolen motorcycles worth lakhs recovered in Chiniot police crackdown

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Bhowana Police Station team, led by SHO Sub-Inspector Rizwan Ali, on Thursday recovered stolen motorcycles

worth lacs of rupees.

According to the Chiniot police, this operation was part of the Punjab government's efforts to address incidents and provide redressal to victims.

The recovered motorcycles were handed over to their rightful owners in a special ceremony at the police

station.

District Police Officer Chiniot, Abdullah Ahmed, personally oversaw the return of the motorcycles to their

owners.

On the occasion, DPO Ahmed emphasized the police department's commitment to ensuring citizens' safety and property.

He also highlighted that providing immediate justice at the police station level was a top priority and assured that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.