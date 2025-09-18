Open Menu

DEO Mansehra Promotes 266 Teachers, Fills Long-standing Vacancies

Faizan Hashmi Published September 18, 2025 | 07:25 PM

District Education Officer (DEO) Mansehra, Hidayatullah Khan Thursday has issued adjustment orders for 266 promoted teachers, posting them against vacant positions in schools across the district

According to official orders, 162 Primary school Teachers promoted from Grade 12 to Grade 14 as Senior Primary Teachers, and 89 CT teachers promoted from Grade 15 to Grade 16 as Senior CTs, have been appointed to various high and higher secondary schools. Likewise, Drawing Masters promoted from Grade 15 to Grade 16 as Senior Drawing Masters have also been posted, effectively filling long-pending vacancies.

Soon after assuming charge, DEO Hidayatullah Khan prioritized the promotion process, which brought widespread relief and joy among the teaching community.

The President of All Teachers Association Mansehra, Amjad Saeed, along with other office-bearers, had earlier met the DEO to discuss teachers’ promotions and related issues.

By promoting over 250 teachers within a month, the DEO not only demonstrated a teacher-friendly approach but also ensured improved academic opportunities for students.

The All Teachers Association office-bearers thanked DEO Hidayatullah Khan and his staff for their dedicated efforts in finalizing the long-awaited promotions.

