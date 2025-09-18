Turkish delegation eyes Ravi City for investment

A high-level Turkish delegation comprising Mr. Mirsat Satis, Global Director Sales and Marketing at DOFRobotics Turkey, and Mr. Kashif Rao, Country Representative for DOFRobotics visited the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) A high-level Turkish delegation comprising Mr. Mirsat Satis, Global Director Sales and Marketing at DOFRobotics Turkey, and Mr. Kashif Rao, Country Representative for DOFRobotics visited the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) on Thursday.

The delegation visited several RUDA projects, including the River Training Works (RTW) site, where they were briefed on ongoing infrastructure initiatives such as road development, river embankment works, and the landmark 46 km river channelization project.

The delegation commended RUDA’s efforts in mitigating the impacts of floods and praised the authority’s proactive approach to urban resilience.

The visit proved highly productive as the delegation expressed strong interest in exploring investment opportunities within Ravi City. In this connection, a meeting was also held with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RUDA to discuss avenues of collaboration aimed at enhancing investment ties and further strengthening the brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Türkiye.