CDA Board approves land for ANF office near Islamabad Airport

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approved the allocation of land for an Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) office adjacent to the New Islamabad International Airport, in a move aimed at strengthening counter-narcotics operations and improving security infrastructure in the Federal capital.

The decision was made at the 16th meeting of the CDA Board, chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday.

Officials said the new ANF office would enhance surveillance and coordination in curbing narcotics smuggling routes connected to the airport.

The board also approved land for a new police station, further underlining the city’s focus on law enforcement and public safety.

Alongside these security-related approvals, the board introduced citizen relief measures by waiving charges for grave-digging and coffin carrier bus services in Islamabad.

“The purpose of this decision is to provide citizens with all possible relief and facilities during their time of grief,” Randhawa said, while directing that more coffin carrier buses be deployed to graveyards.

The board also endorsed reforms for Capital Hospital, including a revision of the fee structure for private patients under the Institutional Based Private Practice (IBPP) system and the digitization of hospital operations through modern equipment and a cashless system.

Randhawa emphasized that revenue generated from the hospital’s revenue plan would be reinvested to upgrade patient care and facilities.

Another major decision was the adoption of the CDA Internship Policy 2025, under which graduates from Pakistan’s top public and private universities will be hired transparently and on merit.

The initiative is expected to fulfill the CDA’s human resource needs while providing young professionals with practical exposure and modern skills.

The meeting also decided to send a proposal to the federal government to name the F-10 Service Road (East) after national javelin thrower and international medalist Arshad Nadeem.

In addition, the CDA extended its agreement with the Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) for the continued transportation of Islamabad’s municipal waste to the Chak Beli Khan Road dumping site.

The board further approved the adoption of rules for the upgradation of Statistical Assistants in Grade 15 and 16, in accordance with Finance Division directives.

Chairman Randhawa reaffirmed the authority’s priorities, saying, “The construction and development of Islamabad, providing the best facilities to citizens, and beautification are among the top priorities of the CDA, and all available resources are being utilized for this purpose.”