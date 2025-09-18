Open Menu

PFA Discards 60kg Unhygienic Meat, 80kg Substandard Spices

Muhammad Irfan Published September 18, 2025 | 07:26 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) carried out a grand operation in Lodhran and discarded 60 kilograms of meat from sick animals and 80 kilograms of substandard spices. One person was arrested, and case was got registered against a slaughterhouse owner.

According to details, PFA team imposed Rs 40000 fine to a spice grinding unit at Khamsey Wala Bhatta after it's samples failed to meet quality standards during laboratory analysis.

Likewise, raid was conducted at meat shop near Chamb Morr.

According to veterinary officer, the meat belonged to sick animals and was unfit for human consumption.

The entire stock of 60 kilograms of diseased meat was safely destroyed on the spot.

An FIR was lodged against the slaughterhouse owner at Sadar police station.

Speaking on the occasion, DG PFA Muhammad Asim Javed said that operations against food adulteration and health hazards will continue across Punjab without any discrimination.

