UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Recovered From River In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 03:56 PM

Body recovered from river in sargodha

A body was found from the river in Shahpur police limits on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :A body was found from the river in Shahpur police limits on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that some passersby spotted that the a man's body was floating in the river Jhelum and they informed the police.

After getting information of the incident, the police and rescue's divers rushed to the spot and pulled the body out of the river.

The deceased was identified as Arshad Jarah (38), resident of Chak Umerof tehsil Shahpur. A deceased was a lunatic man and was missing few days ago.

Police were investigating.

Related Topics

Police Man Jhelum Shahpur From

Recent Stories

Coronavirus spread picks up pace in Russia

9 seconds ago

Cantt residents advised to regularize illegal buil ..

11 seconds ago

PFA seals five food points in muzaffargarh

13 seconds ago

SSGC to meet increased gas demand with additional ..

15 seconds ago

Iran's COVID-19 Total Tops 1Mln - Health Ministry

18 seconds ago

Cavusoglu Praises End of Karabakh 'Occupation', Sa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.