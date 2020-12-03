Body recovered from river in sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :A body was found from the river in Shahpur police limits on Thursday.

Police spokesman said that some passersby spotted that the a man's body was floating in the river Jhelum and they informed the police.

After getting information of the incident, the police and rescue's divers rushed to the spot and pulled the body out of the river.

The deceased was identified as Arshad Jarah (38), resident of Chak Umerof tehsil Shahpur. A deceased was a lunatic man and was missing few days ago.

Police were investigating.