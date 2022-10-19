UrduPoint.com

BoS Of Balochi Language Institute Held At University Of Turbat

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2022 | 10:11 PM

The 3rd meeting of the Board of Studies of the Institute of Balochi Language and Culture (IBLC), University of Turbat (UoT) was held at video conference room of the university

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ):

Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch, Director IBLC and Dean, Faculty of Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities chaired the meeting.

Dr. Zia Ur Rahman Baloch, Assistant Professor, Pakistani Languages and Literature Department, Allam Iqbal Open University (AIOU), Islamabad attended the meeting as the external expert.

In his welcome address, Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch elaborated upon the vision and future plan of the institute, adding that besides teaching and promoting of Balcohi Language and Culture, the IBLC is rapidly growing as a prominent center for academic research.

He informed the meeting that the Higher education Commission of Pakistan had recently issued an NoC to the IBLC to start its PhD program which would further promote research activities in the university.

He said that IBLC has the distinction of being the first institute that started M.

Phil program in Balochi in 2015 and now institute will launch its PhD program as well from spring 2023.

The meeting discussed and reviewed the courses and syllabus of the BS, M.Phil and PhD programs in detail. The forum also approved to bring amendment in the outline and title of many courses in the line of modern requirements.

Associate Prof. Dr. Tahir Hakeem Baloch, Assistant Prof. Dr. Ghafoor Shad, Assistant Prof. Dr. Rauf Raaz, Assistant Professor Sadiq Saba, Assistant Professor Aqeel Ahmed and Assistant Professor Tariq Raheem from IBLC, Khuda Raheem, Lecturer, Government Degree College Panjgur, Fida Ahmed, Lecturer, Government Atta Shad Degree College Turbat, and Ms Shamsal Elahi Bakhsh, lecturer, Government Girls Degree College Turbat attended the meeting.

At the end of the meeting, Prof. Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch extended his gratitude to the participants of the meeting and presented to them books published by the Institute.

