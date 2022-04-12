UrduPoint.com

Boy's Body Found From Canal In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2022 | 02:03 PM

A body of a teenager boy was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2022 ) :A body of a teenager boy was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Dijkot police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that some passersby spotted corpse floating near Roshan Wala bypass, Sammundri road and informed Rescue-1122 and area police.

The Rescue team reached the spot, fished out the body and handed over to police concerned.

Police shifted the body to mortuary and started investigation for the victims identification.

